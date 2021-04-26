Lazydays RV held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 1005 Beasie Drive in Murfreesboro.
Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation’s leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.
Lazydays RV
1005 Beasie Drive
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
(615) 813-2647
Facebook
Lazydays RV
