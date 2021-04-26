Network face-to-face with employers, discuss current job openings, submit your resume, and make lasting connections with recruiters at this one-day event.
Event Details
April 27
3 – 6 p.m.
TCAT Smyrna
663 Ken Pilkerton Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167
All job seekers are welcome – from high school seniors to professionals with 20+ years of experience. These 61 employers looking to fill 1,400 open positions need all types of talent!
- ALL job-seekers welcome
- Event prizes and giveaways
- Facemasks and social distancing required
- Free admission & parking
- Business casual dress
- Bring multiple résumés
Want to see who will be there? View Participating Employers!
