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Home Weather 4/27/26: Overcast with a high of 84 and a low of 74;...

4/27/26: Overcast with a high of 84 and a low of 74; mild winds up to 17 mph, 16% chance of rain throughout the day.

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Source Staff
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At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 62.6°F with winds from the east at 10 mph. The sky is currently overcast and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, expect a high of 83.8°F and a low of 58.3°F. Winds will increase throughout the day, reaching up to 17.1 mph. There is a 16% chance of precipitation, but no significant rainfall is anticipated, with a total precip forecast of 0 in. Conditions will remain overcast.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 74.7°F, and winds will continue at speeds up to 15.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 16%, with cloudy skies expected throughout the night.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
58°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
4.2 (Moderate)
Precip
16% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
5:57am
Sunset
7:29pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 84°F 58°F Overcast
Tuesday 77°F 63°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 70°F 55°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 66°F 47°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 49°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 53°F 48°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 60°F 36°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

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