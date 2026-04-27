4/27/26: Overcast with a high of 84 and a low of 74; mild winds up to 17 mph, 16% chance of rain throughout the day.

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 62.6°F with winds from the east at 10 mph. The sky is currently overcast and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, expect a high of 83.8°F and a low of 58.3°F. Winds will increase throughout the day, reaching up to 17.1 mph. There is a 16% chance of precipitation, but no significant rainfall is anticipated, with a total precip forecast of 0 in. Conditions will remain overcast.
Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 74.7°F, and winds will continue at speeds up to 15.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 16%, with cloudy skies expected throughout the night.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|84°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|77°F
|63°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|70°F
|55°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|66°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|49°F
|Rain: moderate
|Saturday
|53°F
|48°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|60°F
|36°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
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