4/27/26: Overcast with a high of 84 and a low of 74; mild winds up to 17 mph, 16% chance of rain throughout the day.

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 62.6°F with winds from the east at 10 mph. The sky is currently overcast and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, expect a high of 83.8°F and a low of 58.3°F. Winds will increase throughout the day, reaching up to 17.1 mph. There is a 16% chance of precipitation, but no significant rainfall is anticipated, with a total precip forecast of 0 in. Conditions will remain overcast.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 74.7°F, and winds will continue at speeds up to 15.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 16%, with cloudy skies expected throughout the night.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 84°F Low 58°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 4.2 (Moderate) Precip 16% chance · 0 in Now 63°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 5:57am Sunset 7:29pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 84°F 58°F Overcast Tuesday 77°F 63°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 70°F 55°F Rain: heavy Thursday 66°F 47°F Overcast Friday 65°F 49°F Rain: moderate Saturday 53°F 48°F Rain: moderate Sunday 60°F 36°F Partly cloudy

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