Everything New Coming to HBO Max May 2026

HBO Max kicks off May 2026 with a massive lineup of classic films, new originals, returning favorites, and live sports including NHL Playoffs, NBA Playoffs, MLB, U.S. Soccer, and AEW wrestling. More Entertainment News
May 1
A Good Day to Die Hard
A Good Day to Die Hard: Extended Cut
Despicable Me
Dillinger
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)
Enter The Dragon
Green Mansions
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 254 (HGTV)
Insecuritea: An Insecure Podcast, Seasons 4 & 5 (HBO)
Insidious: The Last Key
Kansas City Bomber
Keeper of the Flame
Knute Rockne: All American
Love, Simon
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 12 (Magnolia Network)
Mary of Scotland
My Lottery Dream Home, Season 18 (HGTV)
Mystery Street
Passage to Marseille
Pitch Perfect 3
Saltburn
Scene of the Crime
Shadow of a Woman
Shadow on the Wall
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)
Story of Louis Pasteur
The Babe Ruth Story
Catfish
Crazy Rich Asians
The End of Summer
The Flavor of Green Tea Over Rice
The Florida Project
The George Raft Story
The Life of Emile Zola
The Munekata Sisters
The Only Son
The Rise and Fall of Legs Diamond
The Sea of Grass
The Wagons Roll at Night
The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm (1963)
There Was a Father
They Won’t Believe Me
Walk the Line
Walk the Line: Extended Cut
Without Love
Wuthering Heights (2026)
May 2
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 6 (Discovery)
Zillow Gone Wild, Season 3 (HGTV)
May 4
90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Before the 90 Days, Season 8 (TLC)
Insidious: The Red Door (2023)
Margarita: Make Your Story Count, Season 2 (Max Original)
Perilous Passage: Birth in America
May 5
50 Years of Apple with Bill Weir, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
May 6
House Hunters: Amazing Water Homes, Season 3 (HGTV)
May 7
Bad Foot Clinic, Season 1 (TLC)
May 8
Greenland 2: Migration (Lionsgate)
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 210 (HGTV)
The Palu Family: Under a Dark Spell (HBO Original)
We Are Jeni, Season 1 (ID)
May 9
Deadliest Catch, Season 22 (Discovery)
K-Everything with Daniel Dae Kim (CNN Original)
Song of the Samurai, Season 1
May 11
90 Day Diaries, Season 8 (TLC)
90 Day Fiancé, Season 12 (TLC)
Filthy Fortunes, Season 2 (Discovery)
Home Town: Inn This Together, Season 1 (HGTV)
May 12
BBQ Brawl, Season 7 (Food Network)
Behind the Bars: Shot in the Spotlight (HBO Original)
U.S. Against the World: Four Years with the Men’s National Soccer Team (HBO Original)
May 13
Chopped Castaways, Season 1 (Food Network)
The A List: 15 Stories from Asia and Pacific Diasporas (HBO Original)
May 14
On The Roam, Season 2 (Max Original)
May 15
Lurker (Mubi)
May 16
The Last Woodsmen, Season 3 (Discovery)
May 18
In the Eye of the Storm: Chasers, Season 1 (Discovery)
May 19
Contraband: Seized at the Airport, Season 2 (Discovery)
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Weed 8: Weed and Women (CNN Original)
Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast, Season 1
May 20
Baylen Out Loud, Season 3 (TLC)
May 21
Conspiracies & Coverups, Season 1 (Discovery)
Slaves of Faith: Heralds of the Gospel (HBO Original)
May 22
Batwheels, Season 3C (Cartoon Network)
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 211 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 255 (HGTV)
Josh Johnson: Symphony (HBO Original)
The Yogurt Shop Murders, Ep. 105 (HBO Original)
May 24
The Many Lives of Benjaman Kyle, Season 1 (ID)
Tomb Raider (2018)
May 26
90 Day The Single Life: Between The Sheets, Season 5 (TLC)
Fareed Zakaria Documentaries, Season 3 (CNN)
Food Network’s Top 10, Season 1 (Food Network)
Rampage (2018)
May 27
A Complete Unknown
Castle Impossible, Season 2 (HGTV)
Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 40 (Food Network)
May 29
House of the Dragon (with ASL)
Miss You, Love You (HBO Original)
The Moment (A24)
May 30
Belle Collective: Birmingham, Season 1 (OWN)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 256 (HGTV)
May 31
We Baby Bears, Season 2E (Cartoon Network)
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