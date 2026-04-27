Everything New Coming to HBO Max May 2026

HBO Max kicks off May 2026 with a massive lineup of classic films, new originals, returning favorites, and live sports including NHL Playoffs, NBA Playoffs, MLB, U.S. Soccer, and AEW wrestling. More Entertainment News

May 1

A Good Day to Die Hard

A Good Day to Die Hard: Extended Cut

Despicable Me

Dillinger

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Enter The Dragon

Green Mansions

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 254 (HGTV)

Insecuritea: An Insecure Podcast, Seasons 4 & 5 (HBO)

Insidious: The Last Key

Kansas City Bomber

Keeper of the Flame

Knute Rockne: All American

Love, Simon

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 12 (Magnolia Network)

Mary of Scotland

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 18 (HGTV)

Mystery Street

Passage to Marseille

Pitch Perfect 3

Saltburn

Scene of the Crime

Shadow of a Woman

Shadow on the Wall

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Story of Louis Pasteur

The Babe Ruth Story

Catfish

Crazy Rich Asians

The End of Summer

The Flavor of Green Tea Over Rice

The Florida Project

The George Raft Story

The Life of Emile Zola

The Munekata Sisters

The Only Son

The Rise and Fall of Legs Diamond

The Sea of Grass

The Wagons Roll at Night

The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm (1963)

There Was a Father

They Won’t Believe Me

Walk the Line

Walk the Line: Extended Cut

Without Love

Wuthering Heights (2026)

May 2

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 6 (Discovery)

Zillow Gone Wild, Season 3 (HGTV)

May 4

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Before the 90 Days, Season 8 (TLC)

Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

Margarita: Make Your Story Count, Season 2 (Max Original)

Perilous Passage: Birth in America

May 5

50 Years of Apple with Bill Weir, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

May 6

House Hunters: Amazing Water Homes, Season 3 (HGTV)

May 7

Bad Foot Clinic, Season 1 (TLC)

May 8

Greenland 2: Migration (Lionsgate)

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 210 (HGTV)

The Palu Family: Under a Dark Spell (HBO Original)

We Are Jeni, Season 1 (ID)

May 9

Deadliest Catch, Season 22 (Discovery)

K-Everything with Daniel Dae Kim (CNN Original)

Song of the Samurai, Season 1

May 11

90 Day Diaries, Season 8 (TLC)

90 Day Fiancé, Season 12 (TLC)

Filthy Fortunes, Season 2 (Discovery)

Home Town: Inn This Together, Season 1 (HGTV)

May 12

BBQ Brawl, Season 7 (Food Network)

Behind the Bars: Shot in the Spotlight (HBO Original)

U.S. Against the World: Four Years with the Men’s National Soccer Team (HBO Original)

May 13

Chopped Castaways, Season 1 (Food Network)

The A List: 15 Stories from Asia and Pacific Diasporas (HBO Original)

May 14

On The Roam, Season 2 (Max Original)

May 15

Lurker (Mubi)

May 16

The Last Woodsmen, Season 3 (Discovery)

May 18

In the Eye of the Storm: Chasers, Season 1 (Discovery)

May 19

Contraband: Seized at the Airport, Season 2 (Discovery)

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Weed 8: Weed and Women (CNN Original)

Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast, Season 1

May 20

Baylen Out Loud, Season 3 (TLC)

May 21

Conspiracies & Coverups, Season 1 (Discovery)

Slaves of Faith: Heralds of the Gospel (HBO Original)

May 22

Batwheels, Season 3C (Cartoon Network)

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 211 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 255 (HGTV)

Josh Johnson: Symphony (HBO Original)

The Yogurt Shop Murders, Ep. 105 (HBO Original)

May 24

The Many Lives of Benjaman Kyle, Season 1 (ID)

Tomb Raider (2018)

May 26

90 Day The Single Life: Between The Sheets, Season 5 (TLC)

Fareed Zakaria Documentaries, Season 3 (CNN)

Food Network’s Top 10, Season 1 (Food Network)

Rampage (2018)

May 27

A Complete Unknown

Castle Impossible, Season 2 (HGTV)

Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 40 (Food Network)

May 29

House of the Dragon (with ASL)

Miss You, Love You (HBO Original)

The Moment (A24)

May 30

Belle Collective: Birmingham, Season 1 (OWN)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 256 (HGTV)

May 31

We Baby Bears, Season 2E (Cartoon Network)

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