Motlow College Foundation honored LaVergne Middle School Principal, Dr. Cary Holman, with its 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award on April 15, following the Foundation’s Virtual Gala that took place March 22-26.

Holman graduated from Motlow State in 1993 with an associate degree in Elementary Education.

He continued his education and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 1995. He completed his Master of Education in Administration/Supervision degree at Tennessee State University in 2000, his Education Specialist degree from MTSU in 2005, and his doctorate in educational leadership from the American College of Education in 2020.

“Motlow served as the foundation to my higher education experience. In all things, the foundation is the most important component. Motlow State Community College continues to stand as a pillar of excellence,” said Holman.

At Motlow, Holman is a member of the Strategic Planning Committee, member of the Alumni Association, and previous speaker at a GED graduation, Black History Month celebration, and MP3 Year-end Banquet.

“Dr. Holman brings to life the purpose and mission of the community college, particularly Motlow State. The access and experiences provided at Motlow helped shape the future Dr. Holman envisioned and now lives,” said Brenda Cannon, executive director of community relations.

“He knows the power of education, strongly believes in the community college, and pours tirelessly into students and community; hence, he was a perfect choice for the Alumni Award. His career as an educator lights the path for others to follow.”

Holman started his career as a first-grade teacher at Mary Ann Garber Elementary School in Chattanooga. After a year, he transferred to Decherd Elementary School, in Decherd, as a 6th-grade teacher. There he developed the Student Council Club and served as Extended School Site Director. After teaching, he moved to Winchester and served as an alternative placement coordinator, then as assistant principal, and finally as the Clark Memorial Elementary School principal until 2003.

The next three years, he went back to teaching 5th grade at Homer Pittard Campus School in Murfreesboro.

He became principal at Central Middle School in Murfreesboro.

Holman served as an adjunct faculty member at Middle Tennessee State University, where he taught an undergraduate course on integrating technology into the classroom and a graduate course on classroom management.

He began his current position as principal of LaVergne Middle School in July 2010.

Some of Holman’s many accomplishments include developing the “Project Feed” initiative that provides free Thanksgiving meals to the community, training and presenting at the Middle Tennessee Vocational Teachers Conference, developing and coordinating the Mini University summer youth program sponsored by MTSU., and as a guest speaker for a college class, churches, and community forums.

The Foundation’s mission is to connect private and corporate philanthropists with opportunities to support Motlow State and build relationships that make a difference in our student’s lives and our communities. The awards are presented in person at the Annual Motlow Gala in the spring; however, the Gala was held virtually this year due to the pandemic.

The Motlow College Foundation is a nonprofit organization supporting and advancing Motlow State Community College’s objectives to provide educational and career opportunities. The Foundation offers scholarships and financial assistance to deserving students, equipment and program enhancements to academic and athletic departments, and capital funding for new college facilities and upgrades.