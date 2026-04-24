The Revivalists to Perform at Harken Hall

Multiplatinum band The Revivalists will bring their dynamic, genre-blending sound to Harken Hall on May 21 at 8:00 p.m.

The New Orleans-based, multi-platinum band brings their signature blend of indie rock, soul, and folk—along with new music from their upcoming album Get It Honest.

What began as a chance meeting between frontman David Shaw and guitarist Zack Feinberg has grown into an eight-piece band known for powerful live performances and genre-defying sound.

Their latest album, Get It Honest, marks a more personal chapter—exploring themes of growth, resilience, and embracing what matters most. Balancing stripped-down moments with full-band intensity, the record showcases a group that has evolved while staying true to its roots.

Tickets are $14 on the main floor for standing room. A donation of $2 from every ticket sold will benefit PLUS1, a trusted partner to artists in helping to unlock funding and build visibility for healthier people, stronger communities, and a more sustainable planet. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at https://www.harkenhall.com/.

Complimentary parking is available both onsite and at nearby lots. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening. Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the concert starts at 8:00 p.m. For more information call (615) 326-1369.

Click for More Events

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email