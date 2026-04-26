Brooks Herring to Perform at Hop Springs Beer Park

If you’re into raw, honest country with a rock edge, this is a must-not-miss show.

On May 14, 2026, Hop Springs Beer Park hosts one of the most compelling live acts coming out of Nashville right now. Nashville-based artist Brooks Herring is quickly gaining attention for his powerful blend of country, alt-rock, and blues and the kind of storytelling that pulls you all the way in.

A U.S. Navy veteran turned award-winning songwriter and performer, Herring brings a level of authenticity that resonates deeply, connecting through songs about real life, resilience, and the road to healing.

Supporting him is Shelby Raye, a rising voice with undeniable presence. After going viral and overcoming a life-threatening health battle, she delivers a sound rooted in country with grit, soul, and emotional depth.

Two South Carolina-raised storytellers. One unforgettable night.

Event details:

May 14, 2026

Doors: 6:00 PM | Show: 7:00 PM

Hop Springs – 6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN

Purchase tickets here

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