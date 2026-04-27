Robin Marie Fisher, born November 22, 1954, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, passed away April 21, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and quiet strength that will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Robin was known for her warm heart and gentle spirit. She had a way of making people feel seen, heard, and valued, whether through a kind word, a thoughtful gesture, or simply her presence. She found joy in life’s simple moments, and cherished time spent with family and friends. Her love of flowers was always a presence in her yard to paint a colorful landscape she could enjoy while outdoors.

Robin dedicated many years of her life to her career as a banker, where she was respected for her professionalism, integrity, and the personal care she extended to those she served.

She is preceded in death by her father, Peter Livingston Edwards; her mother, Mary Ellen Norfolk; and her brother, Alan Edwards.

She is survived by her loving husband, Mike Fisher; her children, Josh Gleason (Carri), Tori Lawrence (Troy), and Jake Gleason (Trish); her stepdaughters, Sara Draughon (Trent) and Alexandra Clemons (Michael); her sisters, Kit Sunderland and Dorsey McHugh; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought her immense pride and joy. She is also survived by other family members and loved ones whose lives she touched in meaningful and lasting ways.

Robin expressed a wish that her life be remembered with joy rather than sorrow, and that those she loved host a party to share stories, laughter, and music in celebration of her memory. That date has yet to be determined.

Since there will be no formal service, those who wish to honor her memory are encouraged to donate to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta Ga. Donate to Shepherd Center Donation Page.

Robin Marie Fisher will be remembered always, with love and gratitude for the time shared. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Fisher family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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