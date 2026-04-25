Opry 100 To Honor Don Williams with Performances by Keith Urban and More

As part of its ongoing Opry 100 celebration, the Grand Ole Opry, presented by Humana, continues the next in a series of ”Opry 100 Honors” shows for June, celebrating the iconic Don Williams on June 10. Opry 100 Honors Don Williams will feature performances by Opry members Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood, and more. Williams became an Opry member 50 years ago, singing “The Shelter of Your Eyes” and “You’re My Best Friend.”

A collection of previously unheard tracks by Don was discovered by his son Tim and longtime producer, Garth Fundis, and are to be released as a new album titled Epilogue: The Cellar Tapes. The new music is set to be released on May 29th via Craft Recordings. The recordings date from 1979 to 1984, a defining period in Williams’ career that produced enduring classics including “Good Ole Boys Like Me,” “It Must Be Love,” “I Believe in You,” “Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good,” and “Tulsa Time.”

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Urban has frequently named Williams as one of the biggest influences of his career. His father was a big fan of Williams so his music was a constant sound in Urban’s home. The Australia native has said Williams music sounds like his childhood. Urban collaborated with Williams on Williams’ track “Imagine That” in 2012 for one of the two duet tracks on Williams studio album And So It Goes.

Yearwood, who has cited Williams as one of her musical heroes, performed “Maggie’s Dream” on the 2017 tribute album Gentle Giants: The Songs of Don Williams. Yearwood and Williams both worked with famed producer Garth Fundis. Fundis was the architect behind Williams’ calm and measured sound throughout the late 1970s and 80s.

The special series of “Opry 100 Honors” shows, sponsored by Dan Post, pay tribute to several of the icons who have helped shape the Opry’s first century. Since the series launched in 2025, the Opry has honored music and Opry greats Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash, Charlie Daniels, Porter Wagoner, Bill Monroe, Minnie Pearl and Roy Acuff, Hank Williams and Little Jimmy Dickens.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Opry Trust Fund, which has supported country music professionals in times of need for over 60 years. The fund provides financial assistance for medical bills, emergencies and other hardships faced by those in the industry. Beginning today, $5 from every ticket sold for “Opry 100 Honors” will go directly to the fund.

For a full Opry 100 schedule, tickets, and more info on the Opry’s anniversary year, visit opry.com.

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