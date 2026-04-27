Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from April 27 through May 2, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors. More Eat & Drink News

WEEKLY ROTATING MENU

CERULEAN BLUE SUGAR COOKIE (NEW)

Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with cerulean swoops of real almond frosting fit for the runway.

BISCOFF® TRES LECHES CAKE

A lightly spiced cake soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, topped with Biscoff® cookie butter, fresh whipped cream, Biscoff® cookie pieces, and a drizzle of melted Biscoff® cookie butter.

WHITE CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE COOKIE (NEW)

A cookies & cream cookie crowned with white drop cheesecake frosting and coated with raspberry spread, and sprinkled with cookies & cream crumbs.

KENTUCKY BUTTER CAKE COOKIE

A warm yellow butter cake cookie smothered with a melty buttery glaze and topped with a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

CHURRO COOKIE

A warm cinnamon cookie topped with a swirl of cinnamon buttercream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

CLASSICS MENU

COOKIES & CREAM COOKIE

A warm chocolate cookie mixed with cookies & cream pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more cookies & cream pieces.

BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE

A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE

A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.

CAKE BATTER COOKIE

A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

Our classic cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

THINS:

OATMEAL COOKIE THINS

Two chewy, cinnamon-packed oatmeal cookies with buttery, caramelized edges.

Source: Crumbl

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