Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from April 27 through May 2, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors. More Eat & Drink News
WEEKLY ROTATING MENU
CERULEAN BLUE SUGAR COOKIE (NEW)
Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with cerulean swoops of real almond frosting fit for the runway.
BISCOFF® TRES LECHES CAKE
A lightly spiced cake soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, topped with Biscoff® cookie butter, fresh whipped cream, Biscoff® cookie pieces, and a drizzle of melted Biscoff® cookie butter.
WHITE CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE COOKIE (NEW)
A cookies & cream cookie crowned with white drop cheesecake frosting and coated with raspberry spread, and sprinkled with cookies & cream crumbs.
KENTUCKY BUTTER CAKE COOKIE
A warm yellow butter cake cookie smothered with a melty buttery glaze and topped with a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
CHURRO COOKIE
A warm cinnamon cookie topped with a swirl of cinnamon buttercream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.
CLASSICS MENU
COOKIES & CREAM COOKIE
A warm chocolate cookie mixed with cookies & cream pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more cookies & cream pieces.
BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE
A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.
SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE
A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.
CAKE BATTER COOKIE
A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.
SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE
Our classic cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.
THINS:
OATMEAL COOKIE THINS
Two chewy, cinnamon-packed oatmeal cookies with buttery, caramelized edges.
Source: Crumbl
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