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Home Crime Reckless Riders Arrested After Pursuit In La Vergne

Reckless Riders Arrested After Pursuit In La Vergne

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La Vergne Police say two riders accused of dangerous driving were taken into custody after leading officers on a pursuit that stretched across multiple areas.

According to the La Vergne Police Department, officers observed a four-wheeler and a dirt bike traveling recklessly on Waldron Road. The riders were reportedly popping wheelies, weaving through traffic, and speeding, creating what authorities described as a serious risk to others on the road.

Officers attempted to initiate a stop, but the two individuals split up. The four-wheeler continued through La Vergne, while the dirt bike fled into Antioch. After a brief pursuit, both riders were safely stopped and arrested.

Authorities say both individuals are facing charges of reckless driving and felony evading arrest.

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