OBITUARY: Margie Lee Boling Burnett

Margie Lee Boling Burnett, age 87, passed away on April 24, 2026, at her residence. She was of the Baptist faith and worked as a bookkeeper.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Nammie Boling. She is survived by her husband of 71 years Ralph M. Burnett; son, Ralph “Butch” (Shelley) Burnett; daughters, Melody (Tim) Tidwell and Bonnie (Jim) Jones Carter; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A service will be scheduled for a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

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