Authentic French Café Olala to Open Soon in Downtown Nashville

Olala Café, the family-owned French café owned and operated by Arnaud Combaluzier and his son, Chef Mathis Combaluzier, will officially open to the public on Friday, May 1, 2026, bringing an authentic French cafe experience to downtown Nashville.

“My love of pastries and community has guided me from Provence to Paris and Miami, and now to Nashville,” said Chef Mathis Combaluzier. “We’re excited to finally open Olala Café and welcome guests into a space we’ve poured so much passion into. My father and I have been welcomed to Nashville with open arms and can’t wait to return the favor.”

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The grand opening on Friday, May 1, will mark the first full day of service at Olala Café, located at 818 Palmer Place near Cannery Hall and Cummins Station. Guests will be welcomed into a cafe environment designed to evoke the aesthetics of a traditional French neighborhood cafe, featuring antique French furnishings, curated decor, and an inviting atmosphere.

Designed to be a destination for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or an afternoon coffee, Olala Café will offer a range of house-made croissants, pastries, crepes, and breakfast and lunch specialties prepared daily using traditional French techniques and premium ingredients. The cafe aims to establish itself as the “Home of the Croissant in Nashville.”

At the heart of Olala Café’s culinary program is Chef Mathis Combaluzier, whose background reflects some of the most respected institutions in global pastry. Born and raised in Provence in southeastern France, he discovered his passion for pastry at a young age and pursued formal training at the École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie Alain Ducasse, widely regarded as one of the top pastry schools in the world.

Olala Café offers ample and affordable parking. From 8 to 11 a.m. daily, parking will be free. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. parking is only $2.

“With accessible parking, all-day dining options, and future plans for evening programming, we’re hopeful guests will be comfortable visiting us any time of the day, and stay as long as they please,” added Arnaud Combaluzier.

In addition to its offerings at the cafe, Olala also intends to offer robust business-to-business services capable of partnering with other businesses to deliver fresh pastries and other goods.

For more information, follow Olala Café on Instagram at @olalafrenchcafe

Visit it online at: https://olala-cafe.com/.

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