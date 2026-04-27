Tennessee Renaissance Festival to Celebrate 40th Anniversary Season

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) invites visitors to step back in time as the Tennessee Renaissance Festival returns this May for its 40th anniversary season at Castle Park in Arrington.

Each spring, the grounds are transformed into the bustling 16th-century English village of Covington Glen, where artisans, performers, and merchants bring history to life. Guests can explore a lively marketplace filled with handcrafted goods ranging from silks and jewelry to swords and fine art, while enjoying live music, entertainment, and immersive experiences throughout the village.

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This milestone season introduces new performers and expanded entertainment offerings, including:

Jacques ze Whipper, blending classic circus skills with high-energy, modern performance (Weekend 1 only)

Dahm and Dove, featuring the powerful sounds of Great Highland bagpipes and rhythmic drums (Weekends 2-5)

Combatants Keep, one of the world’s premier jousting teams, delivering fast-paced, hard-hitting action rooted in historical tradition (All 5 Weekends)

The festival also debuts a new entertainment venue, the Arena of Valor performance stage, adding even more opportunities for guests to experience live shows throughout the day, including an armored martial arts presentation with The Shire of the Rising Stone.

In addition to returning favorites such as sword fighting, musicians, storytellers, and appearances by Queen Elizabeth I, the 2026 season introduces new interactive experiences. Guests can enjoy Covington Glen’s Courtly Tea, a whimsical gathering with Her Majesty and members of the Royal Court featuring delicious treats, storytelling, and lively conversation. Another new offering, Courtier School, invites participants ages 8 and up to learn the art of courtly manners. Advanced ticket purchase is required for both these special events.

“This 40th anniversary season is about building on everything people already love while adding more energy and experience,” said WCPR Department Director Gordon Hampton. “With new performers, expanded entertainment spaces, and interactive opportunities like Queen’s Promenade and Courtier School, we’re giving guests even more ways to step into the story and make the day their own.”

The festival will be open Saturdays and Sundays May 2-31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., along with Memorial Day Monday. Gates open at 8 a.m., with early entry to a commons area beginning at 9 a.m. for guests who wish to arrive ahead of the crowds.

Tickets and passes are available online, with a variety of options detailed at www.tnrenfest.com. Parking is free. Guests are encouraged to bring cash, as most vendors have limited connectivity for digital payments.

The Tennessee Renaissance Festival takes place at Castle Park, 2135 New Castle Road in Arrington.

For tickets, themed weekend details, and a full schedule of events, visit TNRenFest.com.

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