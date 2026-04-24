La Vergne Police Department to Host National DEA Drug Take Back Day

The La Vergne Police Department is proud to participate in National DEA Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 25, from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. This event provides a safe, convenient, and responsible way for community members to dispose of unused or expired medications.

Unused prescription medications left in homes can create risks for accidental poisoning, misuse, and theft. Proper disposal helps keep dangerous substances out of the wrong hands while protecting our families and community.

What to Bring

To help ensure a smooth and safe process, please note the following:

• Pills are accepted

• Liquids are accepted if containers are 3 ounces or less

• Prescription bottles do not need to be blacked out

Items Not Accepted

• No needles or sharps

• No syringes

• No inhalers or aerosol containers

• No medical devices or machines

Events like this are successful because of community participation. By taking a few moments to clean out old medications, you help reduce misuse, protect children and families, and support a healthier La Vergne.

Gather any unused or expired medications and bring them by during the event. Encourage family members, friends, and neighbors to do the same.

Date: Saturday, April 25

Time: 10:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.

La Vergne Police Department

5093 Murfreesboro Road,La Vergne

Learn more: DEATakeBack.com

Small actions like this make a big difference in keeping our homes and community safe.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email