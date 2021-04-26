Mr. Bounteum Malaikham, age 75, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, April 22,2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Pakse, Laos to the late Bounloy Malaikham and Thonglueng Malaikham. Mr. Malaikham was a graduate of the University of Champasak and served in the Royal Lao Air Force. He was a member of the Wat Lao Buddharam Temple.

Mr. Malaikham is survived by his children, Phonemany Malaikham-Ruby and her husband Marco of Dublin, CA, Phonesy Malaikham and his wife Kelly of Murfreesboro, Alex Malaikham and his wife Jeanette of Murfreesboro, and Amy Ambrose and her husband John of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Skylar Ruby, Ashton Ruby, Avery Malaikham, Lincoln Malaikham, Riley Malaikham, Franklin Malaikham, Violet Malaikham, and Nash Ambrose; siblings, Khamsaveuy Mathavong, Sineuy Sisavad, Thavone Sangxaygnaraj, Phetsamone Malaikham, and Sompheo Malaikahm; companion, Phukhanh Karakorn; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Malaikham.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, April 30, 2021 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 10:00am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.