In celebration of Goodwill Week, May 3-7, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee will host numerous events at its nine Career Solutions centers across the region, including a Job Fair with nine employers and other events at its center in Murfreesboro.

Every year during the first full week of May, Goodwill organizations across the U.S. and Canada observe Goodwill Week to highlight the defining principle of Goodwill’s mission — transforming lives through the power of work.

“This year — perhaps more than any other — there is reason to share the word about our nonprofit mission of changing lives through education, training and employment,” said Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee President and CEO Matthew Bourlakas. “As we emerge from the pandemic into a transformed economy, thousands of people in our communities will be in need of meaningful work. Goodwill can help, and Goodwill Week will demonstrate some of the many ways we do that.

Goodwill Week activities planned by the Goodwill Career Solutions Center at 2955 S. Church St. in Murfreesboro include:

May 4: Job Fair – 10 a.m.-noon

May 5:Resume Assistance – 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

May 6: Job Fair and Community Event with more than 12 employers –

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Employers include: including Touchpoint, Hardee’s, CDL Plasma, Schwan Cosmetics, Mahle, Subway, Walmart, Manpower, Path Group, Murfreesboro City Schools, Zaxby’s and Senior Helpers. More than 215 job openings will be available, with pay rates reaching $19 per hour. Participating community partners include Linebaugh Public Library, Independent Opportunities Inc., United Way of Rutherford/Cannon Counties, Vocational Rehab Department, the Tennessee Department of Corrections and Community Helpers of Rutherford County. There will be free food, drawings for prizes and outdoor games.

A complete schedule of Goodwill Week events can be found at www.giveit2goodwill.org/goodwillweek.

More information about Goodwill’s mission services can be obtained at www.giveit2goodwill.org/careersolutions or by calling (800) 545-9231. The Murfreesboro Career Solutions center’s direct line is (615) 346-1818.

About Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, Inc.

For more than 60 years, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee has provided job training and job placement free of charge to people with disabilities or other barriers to employment through the sale of donated items. Goodwill’s vision is that all people will have the opportunity to reach their fullest potential through the power of work. More information about Goodwill’s Career Solutions, retail stores and donation centers can be found online at www.giveit2goodwill.org or by calling 1-800-545-9231.