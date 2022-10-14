Friday, October 14, 2022
Ribbon Cutting: Graze Craze in Murfreesboro

Michael Carpenter
Michael Carpenter
Graze Craze

Graze Craze held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd., Suite E in Murfreesboro.

Graze Craze is the innovator in an attractive food trend sweeping the nation known as “Grazing”. Grazing allows people the flexibility to eat an entire meal or small portions of food during the course of the day. The grazing style of eating provides you and your guests with a diverse meal plan in the form of a charcuterie-style grazing box, platter, or table that meets the individual needs and wants of everyone’s personal palette and diet, in relation to those who may have special health or medical eating requirements.

Graze Craze
675 Middle Tennessee Blvd., Suite E
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 962-8578
Facebook

