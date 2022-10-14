OBITUARY: Martha Evelyn Reeves

Martha Evelyn Reeves passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at her residence, she was 78 years old.

She was a native of Cannon County and a resident of Rutherford County.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Mattie Underwood Hamby and Grady Alton Vanatta; son, Billy Mahaffa; and sister, Shirley Jennings.

She is survived by her husband, Homer B. Reeves; sons, Bobby (Connie) Reeves, Tony Reeves and Chris (Sharon) Reeves; brothers, Roy Vanatta, Bill Young; grandchildren, Robert (Hanna) Reeves, Tori Reeves, Mandy Reeves, Lynn (Troy) Jones, Mekenna (Josh) Sanders, Zachary Mahaffa, Dustin Reeves, Amanda Ferriss; and great-grandchildren, Madden, Tempee, Chase and Nova.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Friday, October 14, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers with Steve Thorton and Steve Pendergrast officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with pallbearers, Tony, Chris, Dustin Reeves, Bill and Jeffrey Young and Arthur Taylor; and honorary pallbearers, Zachary Mahaffa and Keith Lawson.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

