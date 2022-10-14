OBITUARY: Erna Beck Luther

Friday, October 14, 2022
Erna Beck Luther, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was a native of Missouri and a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Erna worked with NHC and Dr. Steve Odom.

Erna was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Ethel Vinyard Beck; husband, Robert Howard Luther; brothers, Carl Beck and Murill Beck; and sisters, Marcella Comstock and Geraldine Beck. She is survived by daughters, Vicki (Eddy) Ballis of Spring Hill, TN; Rebecca Mosley of Murfreesboro, Roberta E. Talley of Murfreesboro; one grandchild; three great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Monday, October 17, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church with Carl Wenck officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

 

