Photos: Luke Combs Walk of Fame Induction

Two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year and country music artist Luke Combs was inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

The ceremony will recognize the 109th star on the Music City Walk of Fame. Inductees are recognized for their significant work preserving Nashville’s musical heritage and contributing to the world through song.

Combs said at the ceremony, “I never would have imagined in a million years that it would have turned into what it turned into. It started as a dream,” Combs shared. “People ask me ‘When did you make it in the music business?’ The answer is always the same. All I’ve ever wanted to do is make a living playing music and doing something that I love.”

You can visit the new star at the Walk of Fame Park located beside Bridgestone Arena. Other artists on the Walk of Fame include: Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Luke Combs, Jimmy Buffett, Kid Rock, Rascal Flatts, Martina McBride, Trace Adkins, Randy Travis, Loretta Lynn, and more.

