OBITUARY: Wilma Jeane Riling

Wilma Jeane Riling, age 96, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

A gathering of family and friends for Wilma will be held Monday, March 24, 2025 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, followed by a service to celebrate from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM.

Wilma will be laid to rest in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129.

Complete obituary will be published when available. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email