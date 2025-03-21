Weekend Weather Forecast 3-21-23-2025 Severe Sunday

A windy Friday will give way to a beautiful Saturday. Sunday’s forecast right now is looking bumpy. We will monitor as we get closer to this event, but, the consensus is it will be a severe storm event.

Friday Increasing clouds, with a high near 62. Light south wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Sunday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Low around 48. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

