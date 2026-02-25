OBITUARY: William Ray Green

William Ray Green (Bill) age 76, passed away peacefully at home on February 22. 2026. He was born on October 20, 1949, in Crossville, TN to Arlis Hulon Green and Katherine Girdley Green.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Rita Meshotto Green, his special fur baby Lady, Sister Celia Green Burgett, Brother Arlis E. Green, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.

Bill and Rita had a special love and marriage together for 45 years. He grew up as an Army “brat” as a child and young man before he entered the Army at age 18.

His father, SGM, US Army, Arlis H. Green, blessed Bill with many years of education and love through traveling to many states and countries.

Bill had many fur babies he raised over the years, especially Lady. He had a tremendous love for his country and served in the US Army for 7 ½ years. He was past, 5th district commander (2020-2022) of American Legion. Bill also served as post adjutant and Vice Commander of American Legion, Post 288, Smyrna, TN. Bill worked in Law enforcement most of his life and retired from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm at Roselawn Funeral Home, Murfreesboro. Graveside services at 1:30pm, Friday, February 27, 2026, at Roselawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family, friends and American Legion members. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Preceded by his parents, SGM, US Army, Retired, Arlis H. Green, Katherine Girdley Green, and his late sister Brenda Green Farmer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, or any charity of your choice.

