Monday, June 15, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 6/15/26: Clear Skies and 72° Tonight; Daytime High Reached 79°, Low 61°...

6/15/26: Clear Skies and 72° Tonight; Daytime High Reached 79°, Low 61° with Minimal Wind and No Precipitation

By
Source Staff
-
0
13

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 71.6°F with a light wind from the southeast at 2.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded. The sky is clear, providing a pleasant evening for outdoor activities.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.3°F and dipped to a low of 61°F. Winds during the day peaked at 8.5 mph, and there was only a 1% chance of rain, with no precipitation accumulating. Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to fall to a low of 69.3°F, with winds shifting slightly, reaching up to 5.9 mph. The clear sky will continue throughout the night.

There are no active weather alerts in the area. Conditions are stable, allowing for a calm and clear night ahead.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
61°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
8.2 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
72°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:03pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 79°F 61°F Overcast
Tuesday 85°F 62°F Overcast
Wednesday 83°F 64°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Thursday 80°F 71°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail
Friday 72°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 82°F 60°F Overcast
Sunday 86°F 62°F Thunderstorm with slight hail

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×