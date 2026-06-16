6/15/26: Clear Skies and 72° Tonight; Daytime High Reached 79°, Low 61° with Minimal Wind and No Precipitation

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 71.6°F with a light wind from the southeast at 2.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded. The sky is clear, providing a pleasant evening for outdoor activities.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.3°F and dipped to a low of 61°F. Winds during the day peaked at 8.5 mph, and there was only a 1% chance of rain, with no precipitation accumulating. Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to fall to a low of 69.3°F, with winds shifting slightly, reaching up to 5.9 mph. The clear sky will continue throughout the night.

There are no active weather alerts in the area. Conditions are stable, allowing for a calm and clear night ahead.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 61°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 8.2 (Very High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 72°F · feels 71°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 79°F 61°F Overcast Tuesday 85°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 83°F 64°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Thursday 80°F 71°F Thunderstorm with heavy hail Friday 72°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 82°F 60°F Overcast Sunday 86°F 62°F Thunderstorm with slight hail

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