6/15/26: Clear Skies and 72° Tonight; Daytime High Reached 79°, Low 61° with Minimal Wind and No Precipitation

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 71.6°F with a light wind from the southeast at 2.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded. The sky is clear, providing a pleasant evening for outdoor activities.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.3°F and dipped to a low of 61°F. Winds during the day peaked at 8.5 mph, and there was only a 1% chance of rain, with no precipitation accumulating. Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to fall to a low of 69.3°F, with winds shifting slightly, reaching up to 5.9 mph. The clear sky will continue throughout the night.
There are no active weather alerts in the area. Conditions are stable, allowing for a calm and clear night ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|79°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|85°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|83°F
|64°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Thursday
|80°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm with heavy hail
|Friday
|72°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|82°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|86°F
|62°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
Next 24 Hours
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