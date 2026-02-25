2/24/26: Overcast Evening with Breeze, Cooled to 44 After 48 High

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 44.4°F. Winds are currently blowing at a speed of 14.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the area saw a high of 48°F and a low of 17.1°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, and winds reached up to 16.5 mph. Precipitation chances were low at only 3%, with no rainfall occurring.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear. The temperature will maintain a steady low at around 44.4°F, consistent with current readings. Wind speeds may continue to reach up to 16.5 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain low at 3%.

Today's Details High 48°F Low 17°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 34% UV Index 4.6 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 44°F · feels 33°F Sunrise 6:21am Sunset 5:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 48°F 17°F Overcast Wednesday 62°F 44°F Rain: heavy Thursday 61°F 42°F Rain: moderate Friday 60°F 37°F Clear sky Saturday 67°F 42°F Clear sky Sunday 68°F 47°F Overcast Monday 70°F 47°F Drizzle: light

