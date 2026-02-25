Wednesday, February 25, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 2/24/26: Overcast Evening with Breeze, Cooled to 44 After 48 High

2/24/26: Overcast Evening with Breeze, Cooled to 44 After 48 High

By
Source Staff
-
0
37

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 44.4°F. Winds are currently blowing at a speed of 14.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the area saw a high of 48°F and a low of 17.1°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, and winds reached up to 16.5 mph. Precipitation chances were low at only 3%, with no rainfall occurring.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear. The temperature will maintain a steady low at around 44.4°F, consistent with current readings. Wind speeds may continue to reach up to 16.5 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain low at 3%.

Today's Details

High
48°F
Low
17°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
34%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
44°F · feels 33°F
Sunrise
6:21am
Sunset
5:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 48°F 17°F Overcast
Wednesday 62°F 44°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 61°F 42°F Rain: moderate
Friday 60°F 37°F Clear sky
Saturday 67°F 42°F Clear sky
Sunday 68°F 47°F Overcast
Monday 70°F 47°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×