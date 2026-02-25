2/24/26: Overcast Evening with Breeze, Cooled to 44 After 48 High

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 44.4°F. Winds are currently blowing at a speed of 14.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.
Earlier today, the area saw a high of 48°F and a low of 17.1°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, and winds reached up to 16.5 mph. Precipitation chances were low at only 3%, with no rainfall occurring.
Tonight, the skies are expected to clear. The temperature will maintain a steady low at around 44.4°F, consistent with current readings. Wind speeds may continue to reach up to 16.5 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain low at 3%.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|48°F
|17°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|62°F
|44°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|61°F
|42°F
|Rain: moderate
|Friday
|60°F
|37°F
|Clear sky
|Saturday
|67°F
|42°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|68°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|70°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
