Tennessee Event News Roundup – June 11, 2026

The Mockingbird Theater Presents Purple Evolution – The Genius of Prince Tribute Band High-energy Prince tribute band Purple Evolution heads to The Mockingbird Theater at The Factory at Franklin on June 26. Advance tickets are $20; day-of tickets are $25. Published: June 10, 2026 – Read More

Lady A to Bring Holiday Tour to Ryman Auditorium Grammy-winning group Lady A wraps their This Winter’s Night Tour 2026 with two December 21 shows at Ryman Auditorium. General ticket sales begin June 12. Published: June 10, 2026 – Read More

Photos: Nashville’s New Nissan Stadium Is Taking Shape Construction on the new enclosed Nissan Stadium is progressing, with the cable roof system now in place and completion expected in Spring 2027. Seats will be 38% closer to the field. Published: June 09, 2026 – Read More

CMA Fest Ends with a Few Surprise Appearances CMA Fest 2026 closed out Sunday, June 7 at Nissan Stadium with surprise appearances by Lainey Wilson, Fetty Wap, and Glen Powell. Luke Bryan closed the final show at the old stadium. Published: June 08, 2026 – Read More

6 Live Shows – June 8, 2026 This week’s live show roundup spans Bridgestone Arena, The Pinnacle, Opry House, Ascend Amphitheater, Franklin Theatre, and City Winery, featuring Carin Leon, Charlie Puth, and more. Published: June 08, 2026 – Read More

Photos: CMA Fest Saturday, June 6th Day three of CMA Fest featured Tim McGraw, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Carly Pearce, and Zach Top at Nissan Stadium, plus Little Big Town at Skydeck on Broadway. Published: June 08, 2026 – Read More

FoodieLand Food Festival Brings Global Flavors to Nashville Superspeedway FoodieLand, the nation’s largest food festival producer, heads to Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon for a three-day event August 28–30 with 200+ vendors, live music, and free parking. Published: June 06, 2026 – Read More

Zach Top to Headline Bridgestone Arena Grammy-winning Zach Top extends his Cold Beer & Country Music Tour through fall, closing at Bridgestone Arena on October 30. General on-sale begins June 12. Published: June 06, 2026 – Read More

Grahame Lesh Brings Summer Tour to Exit/In The Terrapin Roadshow, led by guitarist Grahame Lesh, stops at Exit/In in Nashville on July 17 as part of a summer-long touring season with rotating guest lineups. Published: June 05, 2026 – Read More

Alan Jackson’s Final Concert Is Sold Out — But There’s Still a Way to See It Alan Jackson’s farewell show at Nissan Stadium on June 27 is sold out, but The Fisher Center at Belmont offers a livestream event with a live band and an all-star lineup including George Strait. Published: June 03, 2026 – Read More

Bridgestone Arena Ranks 10th in the Nation in Gross Revenue for All Venues Bridgestone Arena placed 10th in the U.S. and 18th in the world per Billboard’s 2026 Midyear Boxscore Report, welcoming over 367,000 guests and generating $34.8 million over six months. Published: June 02, 2026 – Read More

The Kehlani World Tour Announces Stop in Nashville Two-time Grammy winner Kehlani brings her 33-date North American tour to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium on September 8 in support of her chart-topping self-titled album. Published: June 02, 2026 – Read More

Lauren Alaina Announces Headlining Tour Stopping at The Ryman Multi-Platinum country star Lauren Alaina brings The Stages Tour to Ryman Auditorium on November 12, with American Idol winner Hannah Harper joining as special guest. Published: June 02, 2026 – Read More

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