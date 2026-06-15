Carolyn Darlene Deocales, age 72 of Smyrna died Saturday June 13, 2026. She was a native of Nashville and was preceded by her parents, Robert Bass, and Ila Mae Pugh Bass, and her husband Dale Cajilig Deocales who died in 2021.

Mrs. Deocales was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ and was retired Vice President of Sales of Ingram Books.

She is survived by her sons, Dale Deocales and wife Shannon, Robert Deocales and wife Tracy; grandchildren, Trey Deocales and John Deocales, Owen Deocales and Elias Deocales; sisters, Joyce Boone and husband Jim, Gayle Bass.

A private family service will be at a later date. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Smyrna.

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