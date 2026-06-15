6/15/26: Clear Skies with a High of 79, Low of 61, Light Winds, and No Precipitation Expected

Rutherford County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 78.8°F. The wind is blowing at a speed of 8.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation reported.
Today’s high is expected to reach 79°F, with a low of 61°F overnight. Winds may increase slightly to 8.6 mph later in the day, with a low chance of precipitation at 1%. Tonight’s low will be around 68.4°F, and conditions are expected to remain clear.
There are no active weather warnings or alerts for the area at this time. Please stay tuned for further updates.
Today's Details
High
79°F
Low
61°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
8.2 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:03pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|79°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|86°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|84°F
|65°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Thursday
|79°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|74°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|81°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|86°F
|60°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
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