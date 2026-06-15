Monday, June 15, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 6/15/26: Clear Skies with a High of 79, Low of 61, Light...

6/15/26: Clear Skies with a High of 79, Low of 61, Light Winds, and No Precipitation Expected

By
Source Staff
-
0
13

Rutherford County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 78.8°F. The wind is blowing at a speed of 8.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation reported.

Today’s high is expected to reach 79°F, with a low of 61°F overnight. Winds may increase slightly to 8.6 mph later in the day, with a low chance of precipitation at 1%. Tonight’s low will be around 68.4°F, and conditions are expected to remain clear.

There are no active weather warnings or alerts for the area at this time. Please stay tuned for further updates.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
61°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
8.2 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:03pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 79°F 61°F Overcast
Tuesday 86°F 62°F Overcast
Wednesday 84°F 65°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Thursday 79°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 74°F 64°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 81°F 60°F Overcast
Sunday 86°F 60°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×