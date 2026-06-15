6/15/26: Clear Skies with a High of 79, Low of 61, Light Winds, and No Precipitation Expected

Rutherford County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 78.8°F. The wind is blowing at a speed of 8.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation reported.

Today’s high is expected to reach 79°F, with a low of 61°F overnight. Winds may increase slightly to 8.6 mph later in the day, with a low chance of precipitation at 1%. Tonight’s low will be around 68.4°F, and conditions are expected to remain clear.

There are no active weather warnings or alerts for the area at this time. Please stay tuned for further updates.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 61°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 41% UV Index 8.2 (Very High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 79°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 79°F 61°F Overcast Tuesday 86°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 84°F 65°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Thursday 79°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 74°F 64°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 81°F 60°F Overcast Sunday 86°F 60°F Mainly clear

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