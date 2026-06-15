6/15/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temps with High of 79, Low of 61; Overcast Tonight with Light Winds

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:44 AM show a temperature of 62.4°F with clear skies. A light wind is blowing at 5.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the high is expected to reach 78.8°F with a low of 61.3°F. Winds may pick up slightly throughout the day, reaching up to 9.5 mph. The chance of precipitation is low at 2%, with no expected rainfall. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 68°F under overcast skies, with winds easing to 7 mph and precipitation chances remaining at 2%.

There are no official weather warnings or alerts currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 61°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 82% UV Index 8.2 (Very High) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 62°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 79°F 61°F Overcast Tuesday 85°F 61°F Overcast Wednesday 84°F 67°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Thursday 74°F 69°F Rain: moderate Friday 80°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 82°F 56°F Overcast Sunday 83°F 62°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

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