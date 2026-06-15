6/15/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temps with High of 79, Low of 61; Overcast Tonight with Light Winds

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:44 AM show a temperature of 62.4°F with clear skies. A light wind is blowing at 5.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, the high is expected to reach 78.8°F with a low of 61.3°F. Winds may pick up slightly throughout the day, reaching up to 9.5 mph. The chance of precipitation is low at 2%, with no expected rainfall. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 68°F under overcast skies, with winds easing to 7 mph and precipitation chances remaining at 2%.
There are no official weather warnings or alerts currently in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
High
79°F
Low
61°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
82%
UV Index
8.2 (Very High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
62°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:03pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|79°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|85°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|84°F
|67°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Thursday
|74°F
|69°F
|Rain: moderate
|Friday
|80°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|82°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|83°F
|62°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
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