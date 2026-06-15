6/14/26: Clear Skies Overnight with Low of 70 and Winds Up to 8 mph; Daytime Reached High of 82 with Light Drizzle.

Current conditions in Rutherford County as of 9:30 PM show a temperature of 73°F with a wind speed of 9.4 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no measurable precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 81.7°F and the low was 70°F. Winds during the day peaked at 11.6 mph, with a precipitation chance of 63% resulting in a total of 0.02 in of light drizzle. Tonight, the low is expected to remain around 70°F, with wind speeds decreasing to a maximum of 8 mph and a reduced precipitation chance of 20%.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County at this time.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 70°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 7.6 (High) Precip 63% chance · 0.02 in Now 73°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 82°F 70°F Drizzle: light Monday 79°F 61°F Overcast Tuesday 85°F 61°F Overcast Wednesday 84°F 66°F Drizzle: light Thursday 76°F 68°F Rain: moderate Friday 81°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 83°F 58°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email