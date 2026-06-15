6/14/26: Clear Skies Overnight with Low of 70 and Winds Up to 8 mph; Daytime Reached High of 82 with Light Drizzle.

Current conditions in Rutherford County as of 9:30 PM show a temperature of 73°F with a wind speed of 9.4 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no measurable precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 81.7°F and the low was 70°F. Winds during the day peaked at 11.6 mph, with a precipitation chance of 63% resulting in a total of 0.02 in of light drizzle. Tonight, the low is expected to remain around 70°F, with wind speeds decreasing to a maximum of 8 mph and a reduced precipitation chance of 20%.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County at this time.
Today's Details
High
82°F
Low
70°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
63% chance · 0.02 in
Now
73°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:03pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|82°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|79°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|85°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|84°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|76°F
|68°F
|Rain: moderate
|Friday
|81°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|83°F
|58°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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