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Home Weather 6/14/26: Clear Skies Overnight with Low of 70 and Winds Up to...

6/14/26: Clear Skies Overnight with Low of 70 and Winds Up to 8 mph; Daytime Reached High of 82 with Light Drizzle.

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Source Staff
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Current conditions in Rutherford County as of 9:30 PM show a temperature of 73°F with a wind speed of 9.4 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no measurable precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 81.7°F and the low was 70°F. Winds during the day peaked at 11.6 mph, with a precipitation chance of 63% resulting in a total of 0.02 in of light drizzle. Tonight, the low is expected to remain around 70°F, with wind speeds decreasing to a maximum of 8 mph and a reduced precipitation chance of 20%.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County at this time.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
70°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
63% chance · 0.02 in
Now
73°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:03pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 82°F 70°F Drizzle: light
Monday 79°F 61°F Overcast
Tuesday 85°F 61°F Overcast
Wednesday 84°F 66°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 76°F 68°F Rain: moderate
Friday 81°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 83°F 58°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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