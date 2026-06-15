Domino’s Adds Parmesan Stuffed Crust To $9.99 Pizza Deal

Domino’s Pizza is sweetening its Best Deal Ever just in time for summer’s biggest soccer matchups. Parmesan Stuffed Crust now joins the lineup at no extra charge, meaning customers can get any pizza with any crust and any toppings for $9.99 each through July 26. More Eat & Drink News

What’s Included In Domino’s Best Deal Ever?

The $9.99 deal now covers every crust option Domino’s offers, including:

Parmesan Stuffed Crust

Handmade Pan

Hand Tossed

Other available Domino’s crusts

Each pizza can be customized with any toppings, all for the same flat price.

What Is Soccer Shootout?

Soccer Shootout is Domino’s first-ever in-app game, created exclusively for Domino’s Rewards members. Players test their aim by launching toppings at a moving pizza target for a chance to earn bonus loyalty points and exclusive deals, including discounts on future orders.

When And Where Can Customers Play Soccer Shootout?

The game is available now through July 19 inside the Domino’s app, located under the My Rewards section. Only Domino’s Rewards members can participate.

How Can Customers Order Domino’s Best Deal Ever?

Customers can take advantage of the $9.99 deal by ordering on dominos.com or through the Domino’s mobile app. The offer runs through July 26, 2026.

Source: Domino’s

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