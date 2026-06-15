6/15/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures with a High of 79 and Low Tonight of 70

At 5:30 PM, Rutherford County is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 78.3°F and a light wind from the east at 6 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.3°F and a low of 61°F. Winds were slightly stronger, reaching up to 8.5 mph during the day. For tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 70.3°F with winds calming to around 6.2 mph. The chances of precipitation remain low at 1%, and conditions will continue to be clear throughout the evening.
Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect a pleasant evening with mild temperatures and clear skies.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|79°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|85°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|85°F
|64°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Thursday
|79°F
|70°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|74°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|81°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|86°F
|60°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
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