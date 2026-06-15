Monday, June 15, 2026
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Home Weather 6/15/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures with a High of 79 and...

6/15/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures with a High of 79 and Low Tonight of 70

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Source Staff
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At 5:30 PM, Rutherford County is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 78.3°F and a light wind from the east at 6 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.3°F and a low of 61°F. Winds were slightly stronger, reaching up to 8.5 mph during the day. For tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 70.3°F with winds calming to around 6.2 mph. The chances of precipitation remain low at 1%, and conditions will continue to be clear throughout the evening.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect a pleasant evening with mild temperatures and clear skies.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
61°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
42%
UV Index
8.2 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
78°F · feels 77°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:03pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 79°F 61°F Overcast
Tuesday 85°F 62°F Overcast
Wednesday 85°F 64°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Thursday 79°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 74°F 64°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 81°F 60°F Overcast
Sunday 86°F 60°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

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