6/15/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures with a High of 79 and Low Tonight of 70

At 5:30 PM, Rutherford County is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 78.3°F and a light wind from the east at 6 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.3°F and a low of 61°F. Winds were slightly stronger, reaching up to 8.5 mph during the day. For tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 70.3°F with winds calming to around 6.2 mph. The chances of precipitation remain low at 1%, and conditions will continue to be clear throughout the evening.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect a pleasant evening with mild temperatures and clear skies.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 61°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 42% UV Index 8.2 (Very High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 78°F · feels 77°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:03pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 79°F 61°F Overcast Tuesday 85°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 85°F 64°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Thursday 79°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 74°F 64°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 81°F 60°F Overcast Sunday 86°F 60°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email