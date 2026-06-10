Local Author and Artist Releases Two New Books at Age 89

Local author and artist Maryanne VanDyke will celebrate the release of her two newest books during a special gallery exhibition and book launch event in Smyrna.

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The 89-year-old VanDyke will introduce Hugs of Happiness and Hugs of Color at Trellis & Vine Gallery, with the public invited to view the collection from June 17 through June 20. An artist reception and book release celebration is scheduled for Friday, June 20 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Following the success of her Dog Tail Detective Series, VanDyke combined storytelling and visual art to create a whimsical collection featuring playful animals, cheerful characters and uplifting illustrations. Hugs of Happiness highlights her original watercolor and gouache artwork, while Hugs of Color allows readers to engage through coloring and creative interaction.

VanDyke’s artistic journey began in Southern Illinois, where she attended china-painting classes with her mother. She later studied tole painting in Phoenix, Arizona, pursued writing while living in Bentonville, Arkansas, and moved to Smyrna, Tennessee at age 80. After settling in Tennessee, she authored three dog-themed mystery novels before shifting into her latest creative work.

At age 88, VanDyke began exploring watercolor and gouache painting, which led to the creation of her new Hugs collection. She describes her personal motto as “Repot Your Life,” reflecting her belief in growth and new beginnings at any age.

VanDyke said, “It’s not your age, it’s your attitude that matters most. You can’t do it if you don’t try.”

The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public at Trellis & Vine Gallery + Studio, located at 27 South Lowry Street in Smyrna.

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