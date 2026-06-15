Betty Louise Rogers, age 78 of Murfreesboro, TN formerly of Tuttle, OK died Saturday June 13, 2026. She was a native of Oklahoma and was preceded in death by her father, Roy Dobbs and her first husband of 54 years, Ron Bowerscock.

Mrs. Rogers was a member of Salem Creek Church of Christ. She was co-owner of custom banner and signs with her husband Ron. Mrs. Rogers was talented in many crafts and enjoyed making bibs for seniors. She was active with Nicaragua Christian School mission with Salem Creek Church of Christ and started a card mission with other church members.

She is survived by her husband Fred Rogers; children, Greg Bowersock and wife Tiffany, Cindy Hunter and husband Stan, David Bowersock and wife Edilia Wendy C. O’Neal and husband Mark, Amy D. Wright and husband John, Mother Marie Dobbs; sister, Linda Gambill; brother, Robert Farmer; 13 Grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Nicaragua Christian School mission with Salem Creek Church of Christ.

Visitation will be Wednesday June 17th 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Wednesday June 17th at 6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Bro. Ron Harper will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date in Tuttle, OK. www.woodfinchapel.com

Funeral Services Provided By Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro, 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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