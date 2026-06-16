OBITUARY: Rileen Smith

Rileen Smith was born on May 14, 1949 in Coalinga, California. She passed peacefully on June 3, 2026 near Nashville, Tennessee.

Rileen grew up in Long Beach, California attending David Starr Jordan High School, Long Beach City College and Cuesta College where she earned her Associate of Arts Degree. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting at California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo.

Rileen had a distinguished career as an office manager for an elementary school in the Saddleback Valley Unified School District. She was a very hard working and remarkable employee who would often work after hours to make sure that the office was running smoothly. She was loved by the staff, teachers, parents and students she worked with.

Rileen spent many wonderful years as a Girl Scout Leader for her daughter’s Girl Scout Troop, where they enjoyed adventures including camping and spending the night in the penguin enclosure at the San Diego Zoo. She spent years coaching her children’s teams and attending their practices and games. She spent many hours lovingly supporting her children’s sports, hobbies, and encouraging all of their successes in life.

Rileen and her late husband Terry loved to travel and spent many summers vacationing with the family, traveling on the road throughout the country and visiting almost every state. They spent a few summers enjoying cruising around the world and discovering Europe, Canada and the Caribbean. There were many great memories made at their vacation homes in Lake Havasu, Arizona and Big Bear Lake, California; boating and Sea-Dooing on the lakes with friends.

After her retirement, they moved to Idaho, then to Arizona and finally settling in Tennessee, where they enjoyed all of the seasons and the beautiful scenery on display.

Rileen was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Harriet Baverstock and her husband of almost 55 years, Terry Smith.

She is survived by her sister Linda Courtright; daughter, Robin Smith of Orange County, CA; son, Andrew Smith of Manchester, TN; and her beloved Labradoodle, Bailey of Manchester, TN.

A private family ceremony will be held at a later date. Rileen will be greatly missed as a loving, caring wife, sister, mother, and friend to many. She now has the best vantage point, keeping a gentle watch over all of us.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 615-893-2422

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email