OBITUARY: Martha Vester Waddey

Martha Vester Waddey, age 86, of La Vergne, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Mrs. Waddey was the daughter of the late Briggs and Estelle Hutton Vester.

She is survived by her husband of over 64 years, Burton Waddey; daughter, Regina Hunsicker and husband Kenneth; son, Andy Waddey and his wife Laura; grandchildren, Braden Hunsicker and wife Kathleen, Kristen Johnson and husband Jordan, Bryan Hunsicker, Rebecca Simmons and Katherine Cook and husband Matt; great grandchildren, Evelyn and Hazel Hunsicker, John and Emily Hampton and James Cook.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Vester.

Mrs. Waddey was a longtime member of Gilroy Church of Christ and was a former accounting associate with Ingram Entertainment. She and her husband loved to take trips to Gatlinburg with family and friends.

A service to celebrate Mrs. Waddey will be at Eleven O’clock the morning of Monday, March 2, 2026, at Roselawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be the afternoon of Sunday, March 1, 2026, from Two O’clock till Four O’clock also at Roselawn Funeral Home. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

