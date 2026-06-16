OBITUARY: Donald Oscar Ruyle

Donald Oscar Ruyle, age 91, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2026 at his residence in Murfreesboro. Donald was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was born in Louisiana, Missouri and worked for the Illinois Central Railroad and was a retired Assistant Chief Engineer for the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Hurley Nolen Ruyle and Adolia Catherine Hagen Ruyle. He is survived by his wife, Bertha Ulrich Ruyle; daughters, Donna (Jason) Rock, Deb (Jay) Hagan, Renee (Mike) Logan and Theresa (Charlie) Witsman; also loved by all who called him Grandpa.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 1 at 11:00 am at Summit Grove Cemetery, 3500-3750 Summit Grove Road, Kampsville, IL 62053. There will be a luncheon following the service at Pere Marquette Lodge, 13653 Lodge Blvd, Grafton, IL 62037.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Aveanna Hospice.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

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