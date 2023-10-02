OBITUARY: Wayne Hailey

Wayne Hailey, age 69 of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at his home following a brief illness.

He was a native of Davidson County, Tennessee and a son of the late J.C. and Lela Hailey.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Hailey, and sisters, Patricia Decker and Wendy Dodson.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Mary Jo Hailey; their children, Tricia McAdams and husband John of LaVergne, Ginny McCord of Murfreesboro, and Chris Hailey of LaVergne; grandchildren, Dustin Hailey, Katelyn Hailey, Jessica McAdams, Emma McAdams, Ashley O’Saile, Matthew McCord; great-grandchildren, Andrew Hailey, and Bentley Belote; a sister, Betty Gamble and husband Wyman Gamble, Jr. of Antioch; two brothers, Tony Hailey of Lebanon and Jeremiah Hailey of Donelson; and a host of other loving family and friends.

He was a loving, caring man who always had a smile on his face. He adored his family and loved them dearly. A talented diesel mechanic, Wayne was the owner of T and G Truck Service, a company providing roadside assistance to truck drivers.

Visitation with the Hailey family will be Monday, October 2, 2023, from 11:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Pastor David Hill officiating. A burial will follow at 3:00 pm at Hermitage Memorial Gardens with Mike Jackson, Tony Hailey, Dustin Hailey, Matt McCord, John McAdams, and Charlie Jackson serving as pallbearers. Junior pallbearers will be great-grandsons, Andrew Hailey, and Bentley Belote. Honorary pallbearers will be Wyman Gamble, Jimmy Jackson, Dan Jackson, Murray Jackson, Jordan Belote, Dan Bednarzyk, and Kevin O’Saile.

An online guestbook is available for the Hailey family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

