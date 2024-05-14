Burger King Turns 70! Free Food, Birthday Pie & More

HAPPY 70th BIRTHDAY, BK! Burger King® is inviting Guests to celebrate its milestone birthday with an all new and festive dessert – the Birthday Pie Slice. Available for a limited-time at participating restaurants nationwide starting May 13, 2024 the new Birthday Pie Slice features a creamy birthday cake flavored pie-filling in a cookie crumb crust topped with rainbow-colored sprinkles, cake bites, and whipped topping.

The party doesn’t stop there! Burger King is best known for the delicious burgers they’ve been flame-grilling since 1954, so starting on National Hamburger Day (May 28), Members of the BK loyalty program can enjoy a full week of Royal Perks offers with any purchase of $0.70 or more – a nod to 70 great years of flame-grilling – in the BK® App and online. The week-long line-up of deals* includes:

Tuesday, May 28 : In honor of National Hamburger Day, enjoy a free hamburger with a purchase $0.70 or more.

: In honor of National Hamburger Day, enjoy a free hamburger with a purchase $0.70 or more. Wednesday, May 29 : Kick-start the day and enjoy a free Croissan’wich ® with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

: Kick-start the day and enjoy a free Croissan’wich with a purchase of $0.70 or more. Thursday, May 30 : Enjoy a free medium soft drink with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

: Enjoy a free medium soft drink with a purchase of $0.70 or more. Friday, May 31 : Enjoy the flame-grilled goodness of a free cheeseburger with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

: Enjoy the flame-grilled goodness of a free cheeseburger with a purchase of $0.70 or more. Saturday, June 1 : The day BK officially turns 70! Celebrate the brand with a free Birthday Pie Slice with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

: The day BK officially turns 70! Celebrate the brand with a free Birthday Pie Slice with a purchase of $0.70 or more. Sunday, June 2 : Get a free Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

: Get a free Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich with a purchase of $0.70 or more. Monday, June 3: Grab a free Whopper® Jr. with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

To find your nearest restaurant and learn more about the new Birthday Pie Slice and week of special offers available to Royal Perks Members, please visit www.bk.com.

Source: Burger King

​

