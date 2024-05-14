Chief Michael Bowen Announces Sergeant Promotions; 2023 Award Recipients

Murfreesboro Police Department Chief Michael Bowen announces the promotions of two officers, Eric DeLeon, and Casey Fiddler, to the rank of Sergeant. The recipients for the 2023 department awards were also announced.
Sergeant DeLeon initially joined MPD in July 2015. He worked briefly for a department in Florida and returned to the force in February 2022. Throughout his tenure, Sgt. DeLeon has been an integral part of the Special Operations Unit (SOU) and currently serves as an ASP Instructor, OC Instructor, Firearms Instructor, and a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Member. His educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in business management from Faulkner University. DeLeon is a United States Marine Corps veteran.
Sgt. Casey Fiddler brings six years of valuable experience to his new role, having started his career with MPD in December 2018. His assignments include a Field Training Officer (FTO), Traffic Stop Instructor, and member of Directed Patrol. Fiddler is presently pursuing his bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University.
Fiddler and DeLeon were honored during a ceremony at MPD headquarters on Friday, May 10.
“The promotion of Sgt. DeLeon and Sgt. Fiddler to their new positions is a reflection of their hard work, leadership, and the positive impact they have had on our department,” Bowen said. “I am confident they will continue to excel in their new roles and help lead our department into the future.”
2023 MPD Department Award Recipients
Officer of the Year Uniformed Division – Patrol Services
Officer Jessica Rose
Officer of the Year Uniformed Division – Specialized Unit
Officer Danny Jimenez
Officer of the Year Criminal Investigations Division
Detective Ed Gorham
Officer of the Year Criminal Investigations Division – Special Investigations Section
Detective Sam Day
Officer of the Year Administrative Services/Operations/School Safety Divisions
School Resource Officer Austin Reed
Rookie Officer of the Year – Certified, Probationary Officer
Midnight Shift Officer
Officer Carl Adkins
Day Shift Officer
Officer Alondra Colon
Evening Shift Officer
Kara Treadway
Emergency Communications Employee of the Year
Communications Specialist Celeste Thompson
Non-Certified Employee of the Year
Crime Data Analyst David Johnston
Part-Time Employee of the Year Records Section
Gary Baker
Supervisor Awards
Sergeant of the Year
Sergeant Stephen Luter
Supervisor of the Year – Non-Certified including ECC
Communications Supervisor Randi Price
Command Supervisor of the Year
Lieutenant Jeff Baskette
ECC Coordinator of the Year
Coordinator Becki Green
