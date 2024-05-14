Chief Michael Bowen Announces Sergeant Promotions; 2023 Award Recipients

Murfreesboro Police Department Chief Michael Bowen announces the promotions of two officers, Eric DeLeon, and Casey Fiddler, to the rank of Sergeant. The recipients for the 2023 department awards were also announced.

Sergeant DeLeon initially joined MPD in July 2015. He worked briefly for a department in Florida and returned to the force in February 2022. Throughout his tenure, Sgt. DeLeon has been an integral part of the Special Operations Unit (SOU) and currently serves as an ASP Instructor, OC Instructor, Firearms Instructor, and a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Member. His educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in business management from Faulkner University. DeLeon is a United States Marine Corps veteran.

Sgt. Casey Fiddler brings six years of valuable experience to his new role, having started his career with MPD in December 2018. His assignments include a Field Training Officer (FTO), Traffic Stop Instructor, and member of Directed Patrol. Fiddler is presently pursuing his bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University.

Fiddler and DeLeon were honored during a ceremony at MPD headquarters on Friday, May 10.

“The promotion of Sgt. DeLeon and Sgt. Fiddler to their new positions is a reflection of their hard work, leadership, and the positive impact they have had on our department,” Bowen said. “I am confident they will continue to excel in their new roles and help lead our department into the future.”

2023 MPD Department Award Recipients



Officer of the Year Uniformed Division – Patrol Services

Officer Jessica Rose

Officer of the Year Uniformed Division – Specialized Unit

Officer Danny Jimenez

Officer of the Year Criminal Investigations Division

Detective Ed Gorham

Officer of the Year Criminal Investigations Division – Special Investigations Section

Detective Sam Day

Officer of the Year Administrative Services/Operations/School Safety Divisions

School Resource Officer Austin Reed

Rookie Officer of the Year – Certified, Probationary Officer

Midnight Shift Officer

Officer Carl Adkins

Day Shift Officer

Officer Alondra Colon

Evening Shift Officer

Kara Treadway

Emergency Communications Employee of the Year

Communications Specialist Celeste Thompson

Non-Certified Employee of the Year

Crime Data Analyst David Johnston

Part-Time Employee of the Year Records Section

Gary Baker

Supervisor Awards

Sergeant of the Year

Sergeant Stephen Luter

Supervisor of the Year – Non-Certified including ECC

Communications Supervisor Randi Price

Command Supervisor of the Year

Lieutenant Jeff Baskette

ECC Coordinator of the Year

Coordinator Becki Green

