New Music this Week- October 2, 2023

Here’s new music to take a listen this week. Some may be familiar artists and others might ones you want to explore.
1Thomas Rhett/Morgan Wallen
Thomas Rhett today is dropping a previously unannounced track featuring Morgan Wallen titled “Mamaw’s House.” The heartfelt, mid-tempo track written by Thomas Rhett and Wallen with Matt Dragstrem and Chase McGill features rich harmonies between Thomas Rhett and Wallen as the pair reflects on their shared experience of how spending time at “Mamaw’s House” shaped the course of their lives.
Take a listen here.
2Wynonna Judd/Trisha Yearwood
Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood released their reimagined version of The Judds’ iconic song “Cry Myself To Sleep.” Written by Paul Kennerley, the track serves as the second single off A Tribute To The Judds, the highly anticipated compilation record in celebration of the beloved duo’s 40th anniversary, to be released on October 27.
Take a listen here.
3Boy Named Banjo
Boy Named Banjo has released their major label debut album Dusk via Mercury Records Nashville. Produced by longtime collaborator Oscar Charles (Caroline Spence, Charlie Worsham), Dusk finds the Nashville-native group showcasing their razor-sharp storytelling and expansive sound they’ve honed for over a decade, featuring late-night party anthems and more. If you missed them at Pilgrimage Festival, see them at Brooklyn Bowl on November 24th.
Take a listen here.
4Low Water Bridge
Low Water Bridge Band shared Back to the Valley’s opening track, “Sirens Of The Shenandoah,” a shapeshifting ode to the great river that created the valley from with the band was created. “This song came to light after a full moon, overnight canoe trip down the Shenandoah River,” says Moore, the song’s writer and lead singer. “
Take a listen here.
5Colin Stough
6Sawyer Brown
Sawyer Brown shares its first new music in nearly two decades with the road-warrior anthem “Under This Ole Hat.” The song will appear on a Blake Shelton-produced album, ‘Desperado Troubadours,’ due March 2024.
Take a listen here.
7NSYNC
It’s finally here: NSYNC’s first song in 20 years -“Better Place.” Appearing in the new Trolls movie, the group has been teasing the song for weeks. Fans hope this will lead to a reunion tour but no word yet. The lyric video is trending on YouTube within the first few hours of release.
Take a listen here.
8Patrick Davis
Patrick Davis, the South Carolina-born and Nashville-based songwriter is thrilled to share his newest single “Wrong Side of the Tracks ft. Branford Marsalis.The song was co-written with Guy Clark.
“Guy and I wrote this one day over at his house. We were sitting across from each other at his legendary writing table, strumming our guitars, sipping whiskey, and talking about some troubles a few of our musician friends had recently found for themselves while visiting the wrong side of town… which led us to the title, the story, the song & a little more whiskey. Guy recorded ‘Wrong Side of the Tracks’ on one of his own albums, which was such an honor that I honestly never thought I would try it for myself, but then my friend Channing Wilson asked me ‘Why don’t you ever play any of the songs you & Guy wrote?’ and that got me thinking… ‘Yeah, why don’t I?’
Take a listen here.