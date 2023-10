New Music this Week- October 2, 2023

5 Colin Stough

Colin Stough today announces Promiseland, his debut EP after his successful run on American Idol earlier this year.

The announcement accompanies the launch of the second single from the project, “Lonely Hour.” Stough describes the song as melancholic saying, “ There are these moments after a breakup where everything kind of settles and the loneliness kicks in. It’s those moments after the day winds down before the night sets in and you can fall asleep. The moments where you can’t stop thinking about everything and you finally start feeling all of the pain and loss that comes after a relationship has run its course. It’s the lonely hour.”