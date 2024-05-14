Titans Officially Sign Veteran Receiver Tyler Boyd

NASHVILLE – May 13, 2024 – The Titans have added another weapon to the team’s offense.

On Monday, the team officially signed veteran receiver Tyler Boyd, who has spent his last eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Boyd visited with team officials earlier this month at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park, and he returned on Monday to sign his contract.

Boyd was coached in Cincinnati by new Titans coach Brian Callahan, who previously served as offensive coordinator with the Bengals.

“Tyler is a slot receiver – that’s what he does,” Callahan said of Boyd. “That’s where he’s made his money, that’s where his production has come from. He’s a fantastic slot receiver on top of it.

“Most importantly I think he’s an awesome addition to the locker room. He’s a great human being, great worker, and everything about him is what we want to be about. So, to add him is an impactful add for us, and I’m excited about it.”

Boyd had 67 catches for 667 yards and two touchdowns last season, and he’s recorded 513 receptions for 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns in 120 games in his NFL career. Boyd has recorded 1,000-yard plus seasons twice in his career, in 2018 and 2019. He has recorded at least 600 receiving yards in seven of his eight seasons in the league.

Boyd has been one of the most productive slot receivers since entering the NFL. According to Next Gen Stats data from 2016 through 2023, he ranked first in the NFL in receptions (390), receiving yards (4,813) and first downs (233) among wide receivers from the slot formation.

In 2023, Boyd ranked second on Cincinnati’s offense with 67 receptions and 667 receiving yards, including two touchdown grabs. It was his sixth consecutive season with a minimum of 58 receptions and 667 receiving yards, and he was one of only nine NFL players to do so each year from 2018 through 2023. Boyd appeared in all but four contests during that six-year stretch.

Earlier this offseason, the Titans added veteran receiver Calvin Ridley. Boyd and Ridley who will join veteran DeAndre Hopkins and others on the team’s receiving corps.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound Boyd was a second-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2016 after playing in college at Pittsburgh.

“I texted TB: I can’t wait to learn the offense from you,” Titans quarterback Will Levis said of Boyd. “It’s cool to watch the tape and all the cut-ups of him balling out, and making all these plays. And, on the teach tape, running these routes exactly like we’re telling everyone else to. That’s going to be some great insight to hear from a guy who has been in the offense and knows what it is like when the bullets are flying.”

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

