WEATHER ALERT: Thunderstorm Watch in Effect May 14 Until 8pm

May 14, 2024 – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for portions of Middle Tennessee, primarily across the west, until 8PM. Main threats continue to be hail and damaging winds.
NWS Detailed Forecast
Tuesday Afternoon:
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night:
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday:
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night:
A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
