OBITUARY: Dr. Dwight Bullard

Dr. Dwight Bullard, 81, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on September 28, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He fought hard to recover from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on August 15, 2023.

He was born on December 15, 1941, in Heber Springs, Arkansas.

Dwight was a retired Associate Dean and Professor Emeritus of the Jennings A. Jones College of Business at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, TN. He dedicated 49 years to MTSU, where he taught Business Education courses for many years prior to moving into administration.

Dwight was a highly respected and beloved member of the MTSU community. He was known for his dedication to his students and his passion for education. Dwight’s impact on the lives of his colleagues and students will be remembered for years to come. Flags will be flying at half-mast at MTSU on October 2, 2023, in honor of Dr. Bullard.

Outside of his career, Dwight had a deep love for music. He enjoyed playing all kinds of musical instruments, especially guitars, and was known for his talent in this area. He was a member of several musical groups including The Willing Heirs and Bud and Ellen Pittman as well as writing songs and playing guitar in many churches.

Dwight was a Christ follower and a lifelong Baptist. His faith was an essential aspect of his life and provided him with guidance and strength. He worshipped at various Baptist churches throughout his life.

Dwight is survived by his wife, Lynda Wheatley Bullard; his daughter, Lisa Owens; his son, Marc Bullard (Tara Hansen-Bullard); his grandchildren, Zachary, Emily, and Jackson Owens; Holden Bullard and Marlee Hansen, and great-grandchildren, Andrew and McKenna Owens; his sister-in-law, Kathy Spraggs (Duane Spraggs); and many cousins throughout Arkansas and California who were like his brothers and sisters.

He was preceded in death by his father, OL Bullard; his mother, Addie Jeffrey Bullard; two infant brothers, and one infant sister.

A visitation with friends and family will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, October 2, 2023. A graveside service will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend and pay their respects.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN, is assisting the family with the arrangements and an online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

