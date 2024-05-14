Hayden Frank Named ASUN Pitcher of the Week

NASHVILLE – May 13, 2024 – Junior left-handed pitcher Hayden Frank has been named ASUN Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday, becoming the third Lipscomb pitcher to win a weekly award this season.

Frank’s stellar performance was a key factor in the Bisons’ 9-3 win over Bellarmine on Sunday afternoon, sealing the Bisons’ seventh consecutive series. He also earned his first win of the season on the mound, after missing a majority of the year due to preseason injury.

The junior struck out a career-best eight batters on Sunday. The eight strikeouts were also the most by any pitcher for the Bisons this year. Frank allowed just four hits with no walks and no earned runs given up. Frank now joins fellow starting pitchers Alex Brewer and Jake Poindexter as the Bisons’ Pitcher of the Week winners for the season.

Lipscomb baseball will be back in action on Thursday, May 16, in Kennesaw, Georgia, for their final weekend series of the regular season against Kennesaw State. First pitch for game one of the series is scheduled at 5 p.m. CT (6 p.m local) at Stillwell Stadium.

The Bisons have clinched a spot in the ASUN Championships next week as the Bisons look to defend their 2023 conference title. The tournament is scheduled for May 21-26 at Melching Field at Conrad Park in DeLand, Florida.

Source: Lipscomb

