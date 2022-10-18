OBITUARY: Tammy Rena Williamson

Tammy Rena Williamson, age 57, of Smyrna, TN, passed away suddenly at her home on Friday, October 14th, 2022.

She was born on November 10th, 1964 to parents, Larry Joe and Linda Darlene Ferrell at Baptist Hospital in Nashville, TN.

Tammy was a Christian, a daughter, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was her happiest spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Jon S. Williamson; children, Jessica (Troy) Harden, Carrie (Aaron) Daw, Ashley (Nick) Franklin, Jon (Erica) Williamson, and Terri (Alan) Hardy; grandchildren, Joshua, Isaiah, Jenna, Tatiana, Emily, Daniel, Isabella, Karlei, Paxton, Madilyn, Arielle, James, Fiona, Evangeline, Lillian, and Penelope; sisters, Terri Potts and Treva Hughes; brother, Travis Ferrell; and a host of aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded by her parents and her grandparents Richard and Thelma Ferrell, and Henry and Carrie Shadowens.

There will be a memorial service for Tammy on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna, TN. The family will be accepting visiting guests as early as 12:00 noon prior to the service on Wednesday. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Donations can be made to The Fox G1 Research Foundation in her memory.

