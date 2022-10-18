OBITUARY: Bobby Allen Green

Bobby Allen Green passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, he was 89 years old.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. He was an army veteran. Bobby worked for State Farm for more than 42 years as a supervisor. He was a member of Veterans Parkway Church of Christ. He was a loving husband, dad, and grandfather whom was loved by many.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Otto Green and Lura Ella Arms Green; son, David Allen Green; brother, Buddy Green; grandson, Stevie Alexander.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Bobbie J. Fleming Green, daughters, Kathy (James) Alexander, and Karen “KK” (Randy) Stromgren; brothers, Billy Green and Otto Jay Green; sisters, Cherry Neal (Carmen) Garcia, Connie (Larry) Eaton, Carla Jo McGraw and Kay (Joe) Handley; grandchildren, Kristin (Mike) Corrozzo, Misty McClure, Kayla Stromgren, and Chad Stromgren; great-grandchildren, Chelsea Corrozzo, Kevin Corrozzo, and Olivia McClure; great-great-grandchild, Oakley Yurgealitis.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be 11:00 AM Friday, October 21, 2022, at Jennings & Ayers with Jason Page officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422

