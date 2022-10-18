OBITUARY: Valter Ray Goard

Valter Ray Goard, age 89 of Murfreesboro, Tn., went to be with the Lord on October 14. 2022 surrounded by family.

He was born in Murfreesboro, Tn, and later in life moved to Peoria, Illinois until returning back to Murfreesboro, Tn in the late nineties. Valter was a member of Haverst View Baptist Church, and retired from Komatsu Dresser Company in 1997.

He proceeded in death by his parents Charley Washington Goard, and Prudie Annie Lee Goard, brothers Kenneth Goard, Ed Goard, Hobert Goard, and Sisters Nonnie Compton, Marie Bly, and Thelma Dean.

He is survived by 3 son’s Jeffrey Goard, Doug(Jodie) Goard, and Stanley Goard all of Illinois. He is also survived by 1 brother Walt (Liz) Goard of Hendersonville, Tn, life partner Ruth Shroat, and his adopted Tn family Dustie (family), Wanda(family), Larry(family), Diane(family), and the late Kevin, and Gail, nephew, Donald Goard along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great friends.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 16, 2022 with Brian Harrell officiating.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

