OBITUARY: Catherine Mae Mosier

Catherine Mae Mosier, age 64 of Smyrna, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

She was a native of Ashland, Kentucky and was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Mosier and parents, Grady Phillips and Nellie Jobe Phillips.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Mrs. Mosier is survived by her children, Chrissy Marlin, Charles Bryan and husband Timothy Cobb; grandchildren, Baylee Marlin, CJ Marlin; stepchildren; Billie Mosier and husband Matthew Reed, Jennifer Mosier-Winkler and husband Neal.

A private family service will be held at a later date in Kentucky. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

